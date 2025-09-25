Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1484.8, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1484.8, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Infosys Ltd has lost around 2.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34994.25, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.34 lakh shares in last one month.