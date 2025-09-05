D B Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% drop in NIFTY and a 22% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24628.25. The Sensex is at 80338.6, down 0.47%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 0.94% in last one month.