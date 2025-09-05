Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Sep 05 2025
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 2007, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% slide in NIFTY and a 9.44% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2007, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24638.5. The Sensex is at 80340.87, down 0.47%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 4.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25853.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2016.6, up 0.24% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 8.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% slide in NIFTY and a 9.44% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 254.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 05 2025

