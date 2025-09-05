Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 2.25%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3560, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% fall in NIFTY and a 2.67% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

