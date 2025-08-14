D B Corp secures 14 new radio stations

In auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels

D B Corp announced that the company has been awarded 14 new radio stations in the auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting vide notification dated 13 August 2025.

The cities at which the stations have been allocated are greenfield cities as far as radio is concerned and FM will reach the population for the first time in these cities.

The license shall be valid for a period of 15 years from the date of operationalisation of the radio station.