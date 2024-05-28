Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D & H India consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the March 2024 quarter

D &amp; H India consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 46.18 crore

Net profit of D & H India declined 40.22% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 46.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.1839.44 17 OPM %6.136.26 -PBDT2.171.98 10 PBT1.541.50 3 NP0.550.92 -40

