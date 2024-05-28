Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 46.18 crore

Net profit of D & H India declined 40.22% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 46.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.46.1839.446.136.262.171.981.541.500.550.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp