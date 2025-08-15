D & H India consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 52.90 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 69.62% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.9044.476.906.232.581.771.751.091.340.79

