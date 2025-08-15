Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 25.42 crore

Net profit of Vinny Overseas declined 30.95% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.4229.494.527.221.771.940.360.500.290.42

