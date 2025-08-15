Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.731.7611.566.820.200.120.200.120.150.09

