Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the March 2024 quarter

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1626.06 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 1.94% to Rs 213.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1626.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1887.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.07% to Rs 805.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 814.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 5823.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5960.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1626.061887.81 -14 5823.885960.18 -2 OPM %20.6116.97 -21.2321.38 - PBDT327.27307.36 6 1229.581257.85 -2 PBT277.91261.26 6 1040.391084.16 -4 NP213.61209.55 2 805.35814.10 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Digicontent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story