K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 1.94% to Rs 213.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1626.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1887.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.07% to Rs 805.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 814.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 5823.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5960.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

