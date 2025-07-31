Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 3404.58 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 2.76% to Rs 513.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 500.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 3404.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3349.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3404.583349.1119.6019.55776.76751.57662.62642.45513.91500.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News