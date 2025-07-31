Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 101.72% to Rs 301.21 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 100.00% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 101.72% to Rs 301.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 149.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.301.21149.3214.8713.2144.9322.8441.6120.4130.4815.24

