Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 3191.32 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 6.48% to Rs 452.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 425.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 3191.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3028.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3191.323028.5918.4218.24688.42656.92573.02545.95452.55425.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News