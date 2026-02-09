Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.34%, gains for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 510.05, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.42% in last one year as compared to a 10.5% gain in NIFTY and a 5.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 510.05, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25835.95. The Sensex is at 83984.13, up 0.48%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 2.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51882.75, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 512.15, up 0.59% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 3.42% in last one year as compared to a 10.5% gain in NIFTY and a 5.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.