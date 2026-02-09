Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Goldiam International Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2026.

Goldiam International Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2026.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd spiked 14.65% to Rs 785 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2968 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd surged 13.86% to Rs 415.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55231 shares in the past one month. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd soared 12.92% to Rs 250.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd advanced 11.28% to Rs 422.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.95 lakh shares in the past one month.