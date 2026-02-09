Ashiana Housing gains on strong booking conversions at Gurugram project

Ashiana Housing rose 1.67% to Rs 305 after the company reported steady booking momentum at its Gurugram residential project.

The company said it has converted 242 expressions of interest into bookings at its "Ashiana Aaroham" Phase 1 and Phase 2 project, covering around 5.03 lakh sq ft with an estimated sale value of Rs 767.23 crore. Invitations for EOIs began on 7 December 2025, while the conversion into bookings started on 7 February 2026, and is currently ongoing.

"Ashiana Aaroham" is a kid-centric housing project in Gurugram, Haryana, comprising 364 units of 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

Following these conversions, the company said the total value of area booked during the current financial year has crossed Rs 2,000 crore.