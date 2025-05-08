Dabur India slides as Q4 PAT tanks 8% YoY to Rs 313 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.25/sh

Dabur India declined 1.68% to Rs 474.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 8.34% to Rs 312.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 341.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,830.14 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marginally up 0.55% year on year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 411.91 crore in Q4 FY25, down 9% as against Rs 452.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,559.39 crore, up 2.7% in the March quarter from Rs 2,490.43 crore in the year ago period.

Operating profit stood at Rs 427 crore in Q4 FY25, down 8.56% as compared with Rs 467 crore in Q4 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from consumer care business was at Rs 2,254.98 crore (up 1.82% YoY), revenue from food business stood at Rs 500.48 crore (down 5.15% YoY), retail business revenue was at Rs 24.56 crore (down 20.46% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, Dabur has shown strong growth across various categories. Its Foods business grew by over 14%, while the Skin & Salon segment saw an 8% increase. The Shampoo business grew by around 4%, and the Badshah portfolio recorded an 11% volume growth.

The company also saw significant market share gains: it increased its share in the Juices & Nectars segment by 261 basis points (bps), reaching 60.6%. Dabur's share in the Hair Oils market rose by 196 bps to a record high of 19.1%. Additionally, it gained 15 bps in Toothpaste, 67 bps in Air Fresheners, and 112 bps in the Glucose category.

Mohit Mathotra, chief executive officer, Dabur lndia, said, "Despite facing some pressures in the India business, our international business enabled us to successfully navigate the complex external environment. Our International Business achieved 19% Constant Currency growth in the fourth quarter and 17% during the full year. We expect consumer demand in India to recover progressively in the coming quarters, both in urban and rural markets.

Our business fundamentals remain strongwith household penetration gains across Oral Care, Hair Care, Healthcare, Air Fresheners and Food & Beverages businesses. We are focusing on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace by investing in scaling up our rural footprint and rolling out consumercentric innovations.

We remain committed to modernizing our core portfolio, driving premiumization, and plugging white spaces in our hlome & Personal Care, HC and F&B business verticals. In addition, we are refining our Go-To-Market strategy to respond to the changing channel dynamics in urban India. This reinforces our confidence to deliver an industry-leading profitable growth, going forward.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Dabur recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care, and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

