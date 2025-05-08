Barometers trade near flatline; FMCG shares extent losses for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with marginal losses in morning trade, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that persistent tariff hikes could slow growth and drive long-term inflation. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by rising Indo-Pak tensions. The Nifty traded below the 24,400 level. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 4.32 points or 0.01% to 80,744.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 18.60 points or 0.08% to 24,396.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,539 shares rose and 853 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Titan Company (up 0.54%), Asian Paints (up 0.32%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.32%), Aarti Industries (up 1.66%), Bharat Forge (down 0.74%), Biocon (down 0.17%), Britannia Industries (up 0.20%), Canara Bank (up 0.48%), Ceigall India (up 1.34%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 2.40%), D. B. Corp (down 2.56%), Dilip Buildcon (up 3.65%), EPL (up 2.22%), Escorts Kubota (down 0.34%), Fine Organic Industries (up 1.86%), GHCL (up 1.64%), Harsha Engineers International (up 1.91%), Hindustan Construction Co (up 1.93%), Ideaforge Technology (up 1.53%), IIFL Finance (up 2.73%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.34%), Pidilite Industries (down 0.65%), Sula Vineyards (up 1.08%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.33%) will declare their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.82% to 56,123.45. The index fell 1.42% in three consecutive trading sessions.

ITC (down 1.47%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.42%), Dabur India (down 1.42%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.26%), Emami (down 1.20%), United Spirits (down 0.79%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.40%), Marico (down 0.2%), Nestle India (down 0.17%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.05%) slipped.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 1.64%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.56%) and Patanjali Foods (up 0.44%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sonata Software declined 1.30%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.4% to Rs 107.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 19.4% year on year to Rs 2617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 1.08%. The companys total production jumped 20.27% to 85,925 units in April 2025 from 71,445 units produced in April 2024. Total sales increased 17.74% to 80,789 units in April 2025 as against 68,614 in April 2024.

Ceinsys Tech rallied 3.49% after it received a work order worth Rs 11.39 crore for project management consultancy of an underground drainage system in Navghar-Manikpur Zone-6 from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation.

