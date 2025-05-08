Zaggle Prepaid jumps on bagging order

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services jumped 6.05% to Rs 344.50 after the company said it entered into an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton).

Under the terms of the agreement, Grant Thornton will act as a channel partner, offering Zaggle's flagship Spend Management platform to its roster of corporate clients and large enterprises. The partnership is set for a duration of three years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a fintech company that offers spend management solutions, including prepaid cards and SaaS tools for expense, payments, and rewards automation.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore while revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% to Rs 336.89 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

