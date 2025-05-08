Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 9,604 cr

Coal India added 1.69% to Rs 390.39 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.04% to Rs 9,604.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 8,572.14 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 0.31% YoY to Rs 34,156.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 11.15% year on year to Rs 12,873.19 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose marginally to Rs 29,057.30 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 28,950.41 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 3,481.31 crore (up 3.56% YoY), contractual expenses was at Rs 9,499.43 crore (up 18.93% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 241.14 crore (up 3.86% YoY), while employee stood at Rs 12,088.78 crore (down 10.69% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, production of raw coal fell 1.68% YoY to 237.690 million tone. offtake of raw coal decline marginally to 201.380 million tonne in Q4 FY25 as against 201.665 million tonne in Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.

Further, the company and AM Green Ammonia (India) (AM Green) have executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Kolkata with intent of supplying renewable power to AM Greens green ammonia project in Kandla, Gujarat or any other facility from 4.5 GW Renewable Energy Project/s of the company.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

