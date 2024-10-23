Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.7535.054.654.652.331.55-0.25-0.75-0.2314.60

