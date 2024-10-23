Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 5.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 2072.83 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 5.16% to Rs 247.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 2072.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1848.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2072.831848.3018.1118.50403.22371.33333.17315.71247.13235.00

