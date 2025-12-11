Aurionpro launches AurionAI - an Enterprise AI platform for BFSI

Aurionpro announced AurionAI, a domain-centric Enterprise AI platform for banking and financial services that aims to power the world's fastest, most trustworthy, and deepest banking AI engine. Positioned to cut through AI hype with demonstrable depth and maturity, AurionAI debuted at Aurionpro's flagship event, Enterprise AI Unleashed.

AurionAI introduces a category Aurionpro calls domain-led Enterprise AI for BFSI, unifying a cutting-edge horizontal AI engineering platform with deep banking domain intelligence. Unlike generic enterprise AI platforms or standalone banking products, AurionAI is purpose built for regulated financial institutions, with banking ontologies, controls, and workflows embedded by design.

Combining banking-specific intelligence, engineering governance, and deep operational roots, the platform positions Aurionpro as a trusted enterprise AI technology provider, enabling banks to build their own intelligence and deploy AI agents with confidence.