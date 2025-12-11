Puravankara arm bags Rs 510-cr construction order

Puravankara announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 509.52 crore from One Bangalore Luxury Projects LLP.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract covers the turnkey construction of civil works, finishes, MEP services, and external development for Varnam Phase 1 at the One Bangalore Luxury Project (OBLP), located in Akalehahalli-Mallenhalli Village, Kasaba Hobli, Bengaluru Rural District, Karnataka.

The order will be executed within 36 months. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 30% year on year to Rs 644.20 crore in Q2 FY26. Shares of Puravankara shed 0.43% to Rs 244.25 on the BSE.