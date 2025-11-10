Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 22.22% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.460.4058.7042.500.310.390.280.360.280.36

