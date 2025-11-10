Novo Nordisk India partners with Emcure launch Poviztra in India

Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma today announced a strategic partnership to launch Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, in India. The collaboration will strengthen the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.

Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025. It is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity.1 In clinical trials, 1 in 3 participants on Wegovy experienced weight loss of over 20%.2 Poviztra is a second brand of Wegovy.