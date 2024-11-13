Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments rose 9.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.400.3642.5041.670.390.380.360.370.360.33

