M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.33% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.9916.362.081.770.380.170.360.170.270.13

