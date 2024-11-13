M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.33% to Rs 38.99 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.33% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.9916.36 138 OPM %2.081.77 -PBDT0.380.17 124 PBT0.360.17 112 NP0.270.13 108
