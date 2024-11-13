SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 586.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 78.46 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 586.76% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.4669.2610.9111.458.475.394.701.664.670.68

