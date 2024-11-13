SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 586.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 78.46 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 586.76% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.4669.26 13 OPM %10.9111.45 -PBDT8.475.39 57 PBT4.701.66 183 NP4.670.68 587

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

