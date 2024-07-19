Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rallis India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 783.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 23.81% to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 783.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 782.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales783.00782.00 0 OPM %12.2614.07 -PBDT96.00110.00 -13 PBT65.0085.00 -24 NP48.0063.00 -24

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

