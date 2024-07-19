Rallis India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 783.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 23.81% to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 783.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 782.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.783.00782.0012.2614.0796.00110.0065.0085.0048.0063.00

