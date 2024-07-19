Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 62.33% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net Loss of Shrenik reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.33% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.248.60 -62 OPM %-9.26-1270.00 -PBDT-0.15-48.71 100 PBT-0.15-48.81 100 NP-0.15-47.45 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'We will not fail, America on cusp of golden age': Trump in RNC speech

India in early stages of equity cult; budget eyed for populism: Chris Wood

Netflix beats subscriber targets in Q2; remains cautious on ad growth

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty indicates firm start; Infosys, LTTS, SpiceJet in focus

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story