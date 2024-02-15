Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Dalmia Industrial Development reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.29 -55 OPM %-46.15-10.34 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0

