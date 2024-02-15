Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Dalmia Industrial Development reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.130.29-46.15-10.34-0.040-0.040-0.040

