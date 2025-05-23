Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 1.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 62.31 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 1.51% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 62.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.89% to Rs 18.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 218.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

