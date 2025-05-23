Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 53.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 53.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 4290.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 53.62% to Rs 220.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 474.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 4290.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4532.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.05% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1659.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 17370.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17294.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4290.524532.20 -5 17370.1117294.84 0 OPM %13.2221.23 -15.1419.56 - PBDT665.101012.71 -34 2943.023542.86 -17 PBT485.71843.54 -42 2234.152879.04 -22 NP220.30474.97 -54 1111.081659.53 -33

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

