Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 53.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 4290.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 53.62% to Rs 220.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 474.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 4290.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4532.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.05% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1659.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 17370.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17294.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

