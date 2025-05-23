Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 29.95 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 32.35% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.23% to Rs 13.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 104.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.9538.97104.22127.1222.0019.1718.3816.436.108.9720.4427.225.628.4118.5225.424.146.1213.7118.84

