Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 29.95 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 32.35% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.23% to Rs 13.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 104.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
