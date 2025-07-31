Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 25.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 25.15% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.989.7269.4069.962.712.222.512.062.041.63

