Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.57% to Rs 341.41 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 18.11% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.57% to Rs 341.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.341.41414.1840.4935.46114.76134.92110.70131.1884.18102.80

