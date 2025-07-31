Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 165.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.08% to Rs 156.60 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 165.66% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 112.08% to Rs 156.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.156.6073.8419.3217.9336.5717.4533.8616.1431.6411.91

