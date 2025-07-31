Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 338.20 crore

Net Loss of Ester Industries reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 338.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 286.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.338.20286.156.013.9113.480.63-3.81-16.66-7.16-16.10

