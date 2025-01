Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 91.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.90% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy declined 91.35% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.90% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.175.8441.74-12.677.02-1.666.89-3.463.9345.45

