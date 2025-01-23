Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 103.01 crore

Net profit of Indosolar reported to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales103.010 0 OPM %22.780 -PBDT19.58-3.85 LP PBT10.24-5.03 LP NP10.24-5.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 707.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 158.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 12.77% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story