Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 8350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 68.90% to Rs 10.32 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 8350.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.326.11 69 OPM %67.7359.08 -PBDT2.370.18 1217 PBT2.200.03 7233 NP1.690.02 8350

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

