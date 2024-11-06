Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 8350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.90% to Rs 10.32 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 8350.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.326.1167.7359.082.370.182.200.031.690.02

