Data Patterns (India) Ltd Spurts 4.15%

Data Patterns (India) Ltd has lost 1.84% over last one month compared to 4.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX

Data Patterns (India) Ltd rose 4.15% today to trade at Rs 2573. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.53% to quote at 64996.15. The index is down 4.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cochin Shipyard Ltd increased 2.52% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 2.22% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 3.86 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.