Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 11.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 46.33 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 11.38% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 46.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.62% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 177.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.3346.82 -1 177.00194.72 -9 OPM %9.9311.81 -8.557.46 - PBDT4.845.29 -9 15.7113.20 19 PBT3.353.78 -11 9.967.09 40 NP3.353.78 -11 9.965.04 98

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

