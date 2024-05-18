Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 0.270.26 4 OPM %-16.670 -011.54 - PBDT-0.010 0 00.03 -100 PBT-0.010 0 00.03 -100 NP-0.010 0 00.02 -100

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

