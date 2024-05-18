Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

