BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 54.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 27.11 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 54.97% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 85.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

27.1122.7285.8374.4614.0511.0914.4714.714.142.7913.8211.633.962.6613.2511.062.961.919.878.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News