Data Patterns plunges after Q1 PAT fall 22% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Data Patterns (India) tumbled 7.76% to Rs 2,369.85 after the company's standalone net profit fell 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 32.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The companys revenue from operations declined 4.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Sequentially, the companys net profit slumped 77.64% and revenue dropped 74.92% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 33.95 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 77.82% QoQ and 21.86% YoY.

Operational EBITDA fell by 13.70% to Rs 32.1 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 37.2 crore reported in the same period last year.

As of 30 June 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 814 crore.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, The quarter has met our expectations. Order inflow has been encouraging since the start of the financial year, with over Rs. 320 Cr in orders received so far, and more in the pipeline. While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalize in the coming quarters. We remain confident of delivering our years targets.

Our continuous focus on new product developments have yielded products of international quality. We are optimistic that these products will soon be tested and potentially lead to bigger contracts. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to driving continued growth and value for our stakeholders.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, and product prototypes, besides testing, validation, and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

