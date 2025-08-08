Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel slips after block deal

Bharti Airtel slips after block deal

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharti Airtel slipped 2.88% to Rs 1,869, following heavy block deal activity in early trade.

Although the counterparties remain undisclosed, media reports indicate that promoter entity Indian Continent Investment likely sold a 1.2% stake through a block deal. The transaction is believed to have been struck at a floor price of Rs 1,862 per share, about 3.24% below Thursdays closing price of Rs 1,924.35 on the BSE.

Trading volumes spiked sharply. On the BSE, 1.24 crore shares changed hands against a three-month average of just 3.48 lakh. NSE volumes soared to 8.73 crore shares, well above the three-month average of 72.54 lakh.

As of June 2025, Indian Continent Investment held 2.47% in Bharti Airtel, while total promoter holding stood at 51.25%.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across South Asia and Africa.

The telco reported 103.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. Total revenues increased by 28.5% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore in Q1 June 2025. The growth was driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 250 as against Rs 211 in Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

