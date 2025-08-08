Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI grants 'In-principle' Approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited for transition into a Universal Bank

RBI grants 'In-principle' Approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited for transition into a Universal Bank

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has decided to grant 'in-principle' approval to AU Small Finance Bank for transition into a universal bank. After getting the SFB licence in 2015, AU Financiers commenced its journey as a small finance bank in April 2017. With the RBI notification, AU becomes the first Small Finance Bank in India to receive this in-principle approval to become a universal bank.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

