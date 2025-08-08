Titan Company edges higher after Q1 PAT rises over 52% YoY to Rs 1,091 crore

Titan Company advanced 1.49% to Rs 3466 after the company reported 52.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091 crore on a 20.4% rise in operating revenue to Rs 14,673 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, Jewellery revenue rose 16.6% YoY to Rs 11,217 crore, Watches revenue increased 24.1% YoY to Rs 1,239 crore, EyeCare revenue grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 234 crore and CaratLane posted 39% YoY jump in revenue to Rs 1,026 crore.

Titan Engineering & Automation (TEAL) has recorded revenue of Rs 307 crore, a 55.8% YoY increase.

The Emerging Businesses have reported revenue of Rs 108 crore (up 35% YoY), while the International Business clocked revenues of Rs 592 crore (up 48% YoY).

The Bullion and Digi-Gold revenue stood at Rs 1,850 crore, marking a 71.6% YoY rise. Titan stated that the high gold prices and challenging market conditions saw customers gravitate toward gold purchases driving better growths in gold jewellery and coins, vis-a-vis studded. Ticket size improvement largely offset the impact of elevated gold prices on customer traffic in the quarter. CaratLane's targeted gold coin promotion saw excellent consumer response driving healthy customer acquisition. The International Jewellery business clocked healthy double-digit growths in both UAE and North America regions achieving its first ever profitability. The growth in Watches business was driven by both volume uptake and pricing actions. The smartwatches segment focused on profitability optimization. The division added 9 new stores (net) consisting of 4 stores in Titan World and 5 in Helios, respectively.

In the EyeCare business, driven by seasonal trends, sunglasses growth significantly outpaced prescription products (lenses and frames) during the quarter. The Division added a new store in Sharjah, UAE during the quarter. In India, network optimization continued with 20 store closures (net). TEAL saw Automation Solutions (AS) Revenue grow by 82% and the Manufacturing Services (MS) Revenue rise by 16% in this period. The AS business received orders of Rs 357 crore during the quarter, with a Jun'25 order book exceeding Rs 550 crore. In MS business, the aerospace segment recorded healthy double-digit growth rates. EBITDA improved by 41.6% to Rs 1,935 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,367 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin rose by 199 basis points YoY to 13.1% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 1,480 crore, up by 52.1% from Rs 973 crore posted in Q1 FY25. CK Venkataraman, managing director of the company stated that: "Q1 FY26 has been an encouraging start to the fiscal year with 21% consolidated revenue growth, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model. Our Jewellery business continues to show remarkable resilience despite headwinds from elevated gold prices. EyeCare has been clocking three quarters of double-digit growth, and we are confident of accelerating this momentum in the coming quarters as we expand our reach and enhance our product offerings.

Our Emerging brands of SKINN, IRTH and Taneira have made substantial progress in optimizing their business mix and are well-positioned to capture greater market share. Our international operations continue to deliver strong growth, opening new avenues for expansion." Titan Company, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), had commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare. Over the last three decades, Titan has created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira) and thoughtfully designed Women Bags (IRTH).